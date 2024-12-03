Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think

A high LDR implies that an incremental loans are funded by borrowings, not deposits. The primary reason for a high CD ratio (79.6%) on the system level is that deposit growth in the system is unable to meet the demand for loans. To attract deposits, banks must raise interest rates or borrow from costlier sources. This raises the cost of borrowings and hurts net interest margins (the gross margin of banks). Lower net interest margins mean lower profitability and lower return on equity.