HDFC Bank, Patanjali Foods and more: FIIs raised holdings in these 6 Nifty 500 stocks by 5-41% in Q2FY24
Five-Star Business Finance witnessed a notable surge in FII holdings, reaching an all-time high of 50.2% during the September quarter. FIIs held an 8.7% stake in the company during the preceding June quarter.
During the September quarter, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) boosted their investments in 130 Nifty 500 stocks. This suggests that these stocks have gained favour among global investors.
