HDFC Bank Q1 dividend announcement: Special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26 declared

India's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, announced its earnings for the April to June quarter of FY26, reporting a net profit of ₹18,155.21 crore, up 12.24% YoY compared to ₹16,174.75 crore in the same period last fiscal.
In addition to the quarterly earnings, the bank also announced a special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26.
“A Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 500%), for the FY 2025-26," HDFC Bank stated in the financial results released on Saturday.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.