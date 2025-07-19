HDFC Bank Q1 dividend announcement: Special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26 declared

India's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, announced its earnings for the April to June quarter of FY26, reporting a net profit of ₹18,155.21 crore, up 12.24% YoY compared to ₹16,174.75 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In addition to the quarterly earnings, the bank also announced a special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26.