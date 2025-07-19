Subscribe

HDFC Bank Q1 dividend announcement: Special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26 declared

HDFC Bank has declared a special interim dividend of 5 per equity share for FY 2025-26.

Riya R Alex
Updated19 Jul 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Advertisement
HDFC Bank reports <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 18,155.21 crore Profit, declares <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 interim dividend for FY26.
HDFC Bank reports ₹ 18,155.21 crore Profit, declares ₹5 interim dividend for FY26. (Reuters)

India's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, announced its earnings for the April to June quarter of FY26, reporting a net profit of 18,155.21 crore, up 12.24% YoY compared to 16,174.75 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Advertisement

In addition to the quarterly earnings, the bank also announced a special interim dividend of 5 for FY26.

“A Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 500%), for the FY 2025-26," HDFC Bank stated in the financial results released on Saturday.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHDFC Bank Q1 dividend announcement: Special interim dividend of ₹5 for FY26 declared
Read Next Story