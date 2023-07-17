HDFC Bank Q1 results key highlights: Asset quality declines marginally, but overall a healthy show; six things to know4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
HDFC Bank's Q1FY24 scorecard shows strong revenue and profit growth, with net revenue up 26.9 per cent and net profit up 29.97 per cent YoY. However, asset quality slightly declined with an increase in gross non-performing assets.
HDFC Bank reported a healthy April-June quarter scorecard of the current financial year (Q1FY24) on Monday as barring a mild miss on the asset quality sequentially, the numbers were better than Street estimates.
