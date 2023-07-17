"We expect the subdued performance of NIMs in the current quarter to not continue going forward as there will be an improvement in NIMs on account of the merger which took effect from July 01, 2023. Also, the subsidiaries like HDFC Life, HDFC AMC and HDFC Ergo which were erstwhile subsidiaries of HDFC Ltd. will have huge distribution leverage as they are now the subsidiaries of HDFC Bank. These subsidiaries will get the benefits of the bank’s 8,500 branches plus the addition of 1,500 branches every year, thereby increasing the SOTP value of HDFC Bank," said Shah.

