Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HDFC Bank Q1 results key highlights: Asset quality declines marginally, but overall a healthy show; six things to know

4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST Nishant Kumar

HDFC Bank's Q1FY24 scorecard shows strong revenue and profit growth, with net revenue up 26.9 per cent and net profit up 29.97 per cent YoY. However, asset quality slightly declined with an increase in gross non-performing assets.

The consolidated net profit of HDFC Bank rose by 29.14 per cent YoY to 12,370.38 crore in Q1FY24.

HDFC Bank reported a healthy April-June quarter scorecard of the current financial year (Q1FY24) on Monday as barring a mild miss on the asset quality sequentially, the numbers were better than Street estimates.

Analysts expected HDFC Bank to report a standalone net profit of 11,580 crore for the April-June period, showing an increase of 25.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The bank's actual profit numbers were above this estimate.

"India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., reported decent Q1FY24 results, with net profit beating market estimates. However, there was some visibility of weak NII and asset quality wherein the bank’s NII missed market estimates and NPAs rose marginally on a sequential basis," said Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox.

Shah highlighted that the improvement in profitability was on account of lower provisioning and growth in other income which had trading and mark-to-market gain and recoveries.

"Though advances and deposits were marginally higher on a sequential basis, we feel that the merged entity will further improve the performance going forward," said Shah.

"We expect the subdued performance of NIMs in the current quarter to not continue going forward as there will be an improvement in NIMs on account of the merger which took effect from July 01, 2023. Also, the subsidiaries like HDFC Life, HDFC AMC and HDFC Ergo which were erstwhile subsidiaries of HDFC Ltd. will have huge distribution leverage as they are now the subsidiaries of HDFC Bank. These subsidiaries will get the benefits of the bank’s 8,500 branches plus the addition of 1,500 branches every year, thereby increasing the SOTP value of HDFC Bank," said Shah.

Here are six key points from the bank's Q1FY24 scorecard.

Revenue and profit numbers

In a BSE filing, the lender said its consolidated net revenue grew by 25.94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 35,067 crore for Q1FY24 from 27,844 crore in the same quarter last year. On a standalone basis, the bank's net revenue grew by 26.9 per cent to 32,829 crore in Q1FY24 from 25,870 crore in Q1FY23.

The consolidated net profit of HDFC Bank rose by 29.14 per cent YoY to 12,370.38 crore from 9,579.11 crore in the June quarter of FY24. Standalone net profit for the quarter rose 29.97 per cent YoY to 11,951.77 crore from 9,195.99 crore in the same quarter last year.

NII grows significantly

The bank's net interest income (NII), which is interest earned minus interest expended, for Q1FY24 grew by 21.1 per cent to 23,599 crore from 19,481 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Core net interest margin stood at 4.1 per cent on total assets, and 4.3 per cent based on interest-Earning assets, said the bank.

Asset quality

The bank's asset quality declined slightly in Q1FY24. HDFC Bank's asset quality declined sequentially during the quarter ended June 2023. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased 5.7 per cent to 19,045.1 crore from 18,019 crore, while net NPA rose 9.4 per cent to 4,776.9 crore from 4.368.4 crore, QoQ.

As per the bank's filing on BSE, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 1.17 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2023 (0.94 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), against 1.12 per cent as on March 31, 2023 (0.94 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), and 1.28 per cent as on June 30, 2022 (1.06 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment). Net non-performing assets were at 0.30 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2023.

PPoP sees healthy growth

Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) for Q1FY24 grew 22.2 per cent YoY to 18,772 crore. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter under review stood at 2,860 crore against 3,188 crore YoY, HDFC Bank said.

Balance sheet

The total size of the bank's balance sheet by the end of the June quarter stood at 25,01,693 crore against 21,09,772 crore in the same quarter last year, up 18.6 per cent YoY.

Total deposits of the bank grew on a healthy note to 19,13,096 crore as of June 30, 2023, up 19.2 per cent YoY. CASA deposits grew by 10.7 per cent with savings account deposits at 5,60,604 crore and current account deposits at 2,52,350 crore.

Total advances grew by 15.8 per cent YoY to 16,15,672 crore as of June 30, 2023. Domestic retail loans grew by 20 per cent, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 29.1 per cent, and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 11.2 per cent.

EPS and BVPS

Earning per share (EPS) for Q1FY24 stood at 22.2 and book value per share (BVPS) as of June 30, 2023, was 542.7, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 02:27 PM IST
