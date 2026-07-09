HDFC Bank Q1 results date: Private lender to announce June quarter earnings on 18 July

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, said its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, 18 July, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).
Earlier this week, the bank released its business update for the June quarter, reporting a 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances to ₹30.61 lakh crore, compared with ₹26.53 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.
Advances under management stood at approximately ₹31.27 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter, reflecting a 12.4% YoY increase from ₹27.82 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025.
On the liabilities front, HDFC Bank's total deposits grew 14.7% YoY to ₹31.71 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with ₹27.64 lakh crore a year earlier.
The bank's current account and savings account (CASA) deposits stood at approximately ₹10.26 lakh crore at the end of the quarter, registering a 9.4% YoY increase from ₹9.37 lakh crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
The bank is expected to report another steady quarter for the period ended June 2026, supported by healthy loan growth and stable net interest income (NII), although profitability may remain under pressure due to elevated operating expenses.
According to domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the bank is likely to post net interest income (NII) of ₹34,103 crore, marking an 8.5% year-on-year and 3.1% sequential increase.
However, pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is estimated to decline 19.9% YoY to ₹28,615.6 crore, while net profit is expected to rise 5.9% YoY to ₹19,229.3 crore, remaining largely flat on a sequential basis.
InCred Equities also expects a stable performance, forecasting net interest income (NII) of ₹34,100 crore, up 8.3% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.
Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is estimated at ₹28,900 crore, down 19.2% YoY but up 3.9% sequentially, while profit after tax (PAT) is projected at ₹19,100 crore, reflecting 5.3% year-on-year growth, though marginally lower on a sequential basis.
The brokerage expects net interest margin (NIM) to remain stable at 3.4%. Credit costs are estimated at 45 basis points, higher than the previous quarter but significantly lower than the 220 basis points reported a year ago.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.