HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Lender announces first-ever bonus share issue at 1:1 ratio

HDFC Bank announces the issuance of bonus equity shares at a 1:1 ratio, granting one equity share of Re. 1 for each fully paid-up equity share held by members as of the record date.

Riya R Alex, Eshita Gain
Updated19 Jul 2025, 03:41 PM IST
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender of the country has announced its first-ever bonus issue on Saturday. 

The board approved the allotment of shares in a 1:1 ratio, which means the shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of 1 for every existing fully-paid equity share of 1 held by them. 

The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the members to receive the bonus equity shares is set at August 27, 2025. 

 

