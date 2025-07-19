HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Lender announces first-ever bonus share issue at 1:1 ratio

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender of the country has announced its first-ever bonus issue on Saturday.
The board approved the allotment of shares in a 1:1 ratio, which means the shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹1 for every existing fully-paid equity share of ₹1 held by them.
The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the members to receive the bonus equity shares is set at August 27, 2025.
