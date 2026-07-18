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HDFC Bank Q1 results preview: Net profit likely to rise 6% YoY on strong loan growth, NIMs to remain flat

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview: HDFC Bank Q1 results are expected to be mixed, with NIM likely to remain largely stable sequentially, while asset quality is expected to remain steady. Analysts anticipate healthy double-digit loan growth, supported by strong business momentum.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Jul 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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HDFC Bank share price has risen over 4% in one month.
HDFC Bank share price has risen over 4% in one month.(Photo: REUTERS)
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HDFC Bank Q1 results 2026 preview: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 today, 18 July 2026.

HDFC Bank Q1 results are expected to be mixed, with net interest margin (NIM) likely to remain largely stable sequentially, while asset quality is expected to remain steady. Analysts anticipate healthy double-digit loan growth, supported by strong business momentum.

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Here’s what to expect from HDFC Bank Q1 results today:

HDFC Bank Q1 Results Preview

HDFC Bank is expected to report a net profit of 19,226 crore in the April-June quarter, registering a growth of 5.9% from 18,155 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter is estimated to grow 8.5% to 34,110 crore from 31,438 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to estimates by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

NIMs are likely to remain largely flat sequentially amid interest reversals on seasonal agriculture segment stress. Cost ratios are likely to be contained amid benefits from operating leverage.

Also Read | HDFC AMC Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹837 crore

Pre-provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q1FY27 is seen falling 20% to 28,623 crore from 35,734 crore, YoY.

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The brokerage firm expects HDFC Bank’s loan growth at 14.5% YoY in Q1FY26, led by corporate, business banking, agriculture and gold loans, while mortgage loan growth may remain subdued.

Asset quality across segments are estimated to remain steady. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio is expected to fall to 1.1% from 1.2%, QoQ, while Net NPA is seen flat sequentially at 0.4%.

Analysts expect HDFC Bank’s slippages to marginally increase sequentially along with provisions. However, on a YoY basis, the provisions are expected to be significantly lower due to a one-time floating provision of 90 billion and a contingency provision of 17 billion.

Also Read | RBI greenlights three-year term for Rajiv Kumar as HDFC Bank chair

Axis Securities expects HDFC Bank’s NII to rise 8.6% YoY to 34,154 crore and net profit to grow 7.3% YoY to 19,484 crore.

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“Non-interest income is expected to fall 39.4% YoY and decline 0.2% QoQ. The sharp decline is due to the high base of Q1 FY26, when the bank booked gains from the HDB Financial Services stake sale,” said Axis Securities.

The brokerage expects pre-provision operating profit to decline 20% year-on-year to 28,582 crore. It estimates provisions at 3,044 crore, down 78.9% YoY but up 16% QoQ.

HDFC Bank Share Price Performance

HDFC Bank share price has risen over 4% in one month, but has declined 12% in six months. The banking stock has dropped 17% in one year, and has fallen 2% in three years.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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