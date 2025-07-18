HDFC Bank Q1 results preview: Net profit, NII likely to grow 6% YoY; dividend, bonus issue in focus

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, will announce its Q1 results on Saturday, 19 July 2025. HDFC Bank Q1 results are expected to show moderate growth in profitability with pressure on net interest margins (NIM).

Along with HDFC Bank Q1 results, the board of directors the private lender is also expected to consider a Special Interim Dividend for FY26, and bonus issue of shares.

HDFC Bank’s net profit and net interest income (NII) in the first quarter of FY26 is expected to see a single digit growth, while the lender’s margin are estimated to remain under pressure due to repo rate cuts.

Here’s what to expect from HDFC Bank Q1 results.

HDFC Bank Q1 Results Preview HDFC Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹17,226 crore in the April-June quarter, registering a growth of 6.5% from ₹16,174.8 crore in the same period last fiscal year, according to a Livemint poll of five brokerages. However, net profit is expected to decline 2.21% from ₹17,616.1 crore in the January-March quarter.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q1FY25 is estimated to rise 6.5% to ₹31,776 crore from ₹29,837.1 crore, year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, NII is seen falling marginally bby 0.9% from ₹32,065.8 crore in Q4FY25.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) in Q1FY26 may contract by 4 basis points (bps) YoY and 11 bps QoQ to 3.6% to reflect repo rate changes.

Pre-provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) during the June quarter is estimated at to grow 8.9% to ₹26,013 crore from ₹23,885 crore, YoY, supported by healthy treasury income. Opex ratios are expected to remain steady.

HDFC Bank’s slippages to remain under control and asset quality to be steady on a sequential basis. Slippages in Q1FY26 are estimated at ₹3,327 crore, up 4.2% QoQ, and up 27.9% YoY.

Deposit growth is anticipated at 16.8 YoY, and loan growth is expected to be at 8.5% YoY, while LDR improvement continues.

Going ahead, the bank’s management commentary on deposit accretion and resultant credit growth, along with margin trajectory hereon will be key monitoring points.

HDFC Bank Share Price Performance HDFC Bank share price has gained just 1% in one month and 3% in three months. Over the past six months, the stock is up 20%, while it has risen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. HDFC Bank shares have rallied 21% in one year, while the stock has surged 78% in the past five years.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 1.47% lower at ₹1,957.40 apiece on the BSE.