HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Should you buy, sell, or hold? Here's what brokerages say

The brokerage also stated that there are several questions for which there are currently no immediate answers. The brokerage made the following observations, such as if the FY24 loan growth guidance of 18% is equivalent to the unadjusted growth of 13% in Q1 or the adjusted growth of 16%. In H2FY23, standalone opex ran at a high rate. Will it keep on that pace in H2FY24? The management stated that because the company is utilising low financing costs, opex will continue to be high. RoA as reported by the bank exceeds calculated averages. Is the RoA recommendation based on the same computation that was published?