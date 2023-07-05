HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in the country, registered 15.8% growth in its advances at approximately ₹16,15,500 crore as of June 30, 2023, from ₹13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s advances rose around 0.9% from ₹16,00,600 crore as of March 31, 2023.

As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 20.0% YoY and around 4.0% QoQ. Commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29.0% over June 30, 2022 and around 2.0% over Mach 31, 2023 and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 11.0% YoY and were lower by around 1.0% over March 31, 2023.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said that its deposits aggregated to approximately ₹19,13,000 crore in Q1FY24, registering a growth of around 19.2% from ₹16,04,800 crore in the same period last year. Its deposits growth was 1.6% from ₹18,83,400 crore as of March 31, 2023.

CASA deposits grew 10.7% to approximately ₹8,13,000 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,34,600 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, HDFC Ltd, the largest mortgage lender, got amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 01, 2023.

The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹22,45,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, up by 13.1% from ₹19,85,900 crore as of June 30, 2022 and up by around 0.7% from ₹22,30,200 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The merged entity’s deposits were at ₹20,63,500 crore in Q1FY24, a growth of 16.2% from ₹17,76,000 crore, YoY, and up by 1.2% QoQ.

Its average LCR for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was around 120% on a proforma basis.

At 9:30 am, the shares of HDFC Bank were trading 1.77% higher at ₹1,698.05 apiece on the BSE.

