HDFC Bank Q1 Update: Advances grow 13.1% to ₹16.15 lakh crore; deposits rise by 19.2% YoY

 2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹22,45,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, up by 13.1% from ₹19,85,900 crore as of June 30, 2022 and up by around 0.7% from ₹22,30,200 crore as of March 31, 2023.

HDFC Bank's CASA deposits grew 10.7% to ₹8,13,000 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,34,600 crore, YoY.
HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in the country, registered 15.8% growth in its advances at approximately 16,15,500 crore as of June 30, 2023, from 13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s advances rose around 0.9% from 16,00,600 crore as of March 31, 2023. 

As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 20.0% YoY and around 4.0% QoQ. Commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29.0% over June 30, 2022 and around 2.0% over Mach 31, 2023 and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 11.0% YoY and were lower by around 1.0% over March 31, 2023.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said that its deposits aggregated to approximately 19,13,000 crore in Q1FY24, registering a growth of around 19.2% from 16,04,800 crore in the same period last year. Its deposits growth was 1.6% from 18,83,400 crore as of March 31, 2023.

CASA deposits grew 10.7% to approximately 8,13,000 crore during the quarter under review from 7,34,600 crore, YoY.

Also Read: Yes Bank Q1FY24 Update: Advances rise 7.5% to 2 lakh crore; deposits growth at 13.5% YoY

Meanwhile, HDFC Ltd, the largest mortgage lender, got amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 01, 2023.

The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately 22,45,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, up by 13.1% from 19,85,900 crore as of June 30, 2022 and up by around 0.7% from 22,30,200 crore as of March 31, 2023. 

The merged entity’s deposits were at 20,63,500 crore in Q1FY24, a growth of 16.2% from 17,76,000 crore, YoY, and  up by 1.2% QoQ.

Its average LCR for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was around 120% on a proforma basis.

At 9:30 am, the shares of HDFC Bank were trading 1.77% higher at 1,698.05 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 05 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST
