HDFC Bank Q1 Update: Advances grow 13.1% to ₹16.15 lakh crore; deposits rise by 19.2% YoY2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹22,45,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, up by 13.1% from ₹19,85,900 crore as of June 30, 2022 and up by around 0.7% from ₹22,30,200 crore as of March 31, 2023.
HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in the country, registered 15.8% growth in its advances at approximately ₹16,15,500 crore as of June 30, 2023, from ₹13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022.
