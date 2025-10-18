HDFC Bank Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit, NII likely to see muted growth, margin to get hit amid repo rate cut

HDFC Bank Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, will announce its Q2 results today, 18 October 2025. The board of directors of the private lender is scheduled to meet on Saturday to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

The banking sector is estimated to report weak earnings in the quarter ended September 2025, with sector profitability bottoming out before a recovery in H2FY26. Here’s what to expect from HDFC Bank Q2 results today:

HDFC Bank Q2 Results Preview

HDFC Bank is expected to see muted single-digit growth in its net profit and net interest income (NII) during the July-September quarter.

Analysts estimate HDFC Bank Q2 net profit to grow in a range of up to 10% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The lender’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, is expected to grow around 5% YoY.

However, HDFC Bank’s margins are expected to moderate during the quarter and contract sequentially due to the impact of repo rate cut. Opex growth is likely to be modest, with lower treasury income to dent PPOP growth.

The bank’s business growth momentum is improving gradually, while cost ratios are expected to remain under control. Asset quality is also estimated to remain steady, with slippages under control.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.83% higher at ₹1,002.50 apiece on the BSE.

