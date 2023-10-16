HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹15,976.11 crore, NII up 30%
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: This is HDFC Bank's second quarterly earnings after its mega $40 billion merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) -the largest in India's corporate history.
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: HDFC Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 50.6 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹15,976.11 crore, compared to ₹10,605.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net interest income (NII) -the difference between interest earned and interest expended - of India's largest private lender grew 30.27 per cent to ₹27,385.23 crore, compared to ₹21,021.16 crore in the year-ago period.
