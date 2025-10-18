HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹18,641 crore, NII grows 5% YoY; Asset quality improves

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹18,641.28 crore during the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 10.8% from ₹16,820.97 crore, in the year-ago period.

The bank’s consolidated profit after tax rose 10% to ₹19,610.67 crore from ₹17,825.91 crore YoY. For the half year ended September 30, 2025, the lender’s consolidated net profit was ₹35,868.58 crore.

HDFC Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q2FY26 grew 4.8% to ₹31,551.5 crore from ₹30,114 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Core net interest margin was at 3.27% on total assets, reflecting assets repricing faster than deposits, as against 3.35% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) in Q2FY26 increased 18.5% to ₹27,923.60 crore from ₹24,705.74 crore, YoY.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter rose 29.6% to ₹3,500.5 crore from ₹2,700.5 crore, YoY. However, it dropped significantly by 75.76% from ₹14,441.63 in the June quarter.

HDFC Bank Asset Quality Asset quality of the private sector lender improved sequentially during the quarter. Gross NPA declined 7.42% to ₹34,289.48 crore from ₹37,040,80 crore in the previous quarter, while Net NPA decreased 6.75% to ₹11,447.29 crore from ₹12,275.99 crore, QoQ

During the quarter, Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross ratio, dropped 16 bps to 1.24% from 1.40%, QoQ, and Net NPA ratio fell 5 bps to 0.42% from 0.47%, QoQ.

HDFC Bank Deposits & Advances Growth HDFC Bank’s total deposits were at ₹28,018 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.1% over September 30, 2024. CASA deposits grew by 7.4% with savings account deposits at ₹6,527 billion and current account deposits at ₹2,964 billion.

CASA deposits comprised 33.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 20.0% as on September 30, 2025, up from 19.8% as on September 30, 2024, and as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%.

Tier 1 CAR was at 17.9% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.5% as of September 30, 2025. Risk-weighted Assets were at 27,841 billion.

Gross advances were at ₹27,692 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 9.9% YoY. Advances under management grew by 8.9% YoY. Retail loans grew by 7.4%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.0% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 6.4%. Overseas advances constituted 1.8% of total advances.

As of September 30, 2025, HDFC Bank’s distribution network was at 9,545 branches and 21,417 ATMs across 4,156 cities / towns as against 9,092 branches and 20,993 ATMs across 4,088 cities / towns as of September 30, 2024.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.83% higher at ₹1,002.50 apiece on the BSE.