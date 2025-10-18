Mint Market
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹18,641 crore, NII grows 5% YoY; Asset quality improves

HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net Interest Income (NII) Q2FY26 grew 4.8% to 31,551.5 crore from 30,114 crore, YoY, while core net interest margin was at 3.27% on total assets. PPOP increased 18.5% YoY to 27,923.60 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Oct 2025, 04:12 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Asset quality of the private sector lender improved sequentially during the quarter.
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Asset quality of the private sector lender improved sequentially during the quarter.(Photo: REUTERS)

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of 18,641.28 crore during the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 10.8% from 16,820.97 crore, in the year-ago period.

The bank’s consolidated profit after tax rose 10% to 19,610.67 crore from 17,825.91 crore YoY. For the half year ended September 30, 2025, the lender’s consolidated net profit was 35,868.58 crore.

HDFC Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q2FY26 grew 4.8% to 31,551.5 crore from 30,114 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Core net interest margin was at 3.27% on total assets, reflecting assets repricing faster than deposits, as against 3.35% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) in Q2FY26 increased 18.5% to 27,923.60 crore from 24,705.74 crore, YoY.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter rose 29.6% to 3,500.5 crore from 2,700.5 crore, YoY. However, it dropped significantly by 75.76% from 14,441.63 in the June quarter.

HDFC Bank Asset Quality

Asset quality of the private sector lender improved sequentially during the quarter. Gross NPA declined 7.42% to 34,289.48 crore from 37,040,80 crore in the previous quarter, while Net NPA decreased 6.75% to 11,447.29 crore from 12,275.99 crore, QoQ

During the quarter, Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross ratio, dropped 16 bps to 1.24% from 1.40%, QoQ, and Net NPA ratio fell 5 bps to 0.42% from 0.47%, QoQ.

HDFC Bank Deposits & Advances Growth

HDFC Bank’s total deposits were at 28,018 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 12.1% over September 30, 2024. CASA deposits grew by 7.4% with savings account deposits at 6,527 billion and current account deposits at 2,964 billion.

CASA deposits comprised 33.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 20.0% as on September 30, 2025, up from 19.8% as on September 30, 2024, and as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%.

Tier 1 CAR was at 17.9% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.5% as of September 30, 2025. Risk-weighted Assets were at 27,841 billion.

Gross advances were at 27,692 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 9.9% YoY. Advances under management grew by 8.9% YoY. Retail loans grew by 7.4%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.0% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 6.4%. Overseas advances constituted 1.8% of total advances.

As of September 30, 2025, HDFC Bank’s distribution network was at 9,545 branches and 21,417 ATMs across 4,156 cities / towns as against 9,092 branches and 20,993 ATMs across 4,088 cities / towns as of September 30, 2024.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.83% higher at 1,002.50 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

HDFC BankQ2 Results
