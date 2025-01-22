HDFC Bank Q3 results 2025: HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today. HDFC Bank will be among the 42 companies that will declare their earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 22.

HDFC Bank share price fell on Tuesday, a day ahead of the announcement of its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024.

Here’s a look at key details on HDFC Bank Q3 results:

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Date & Time The meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held today, January 22, to consider and approve the financial results for the October-December quarter.

HDFC Bank’s management will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6 PM today.

“In continuation of our intimation dated December 16, 2024 regarding the announcement of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2024 (“the financial results”), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 18:00 hours (IST) on January 22, 2025, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants,” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filling.

HDFC Bank usually releases its quarterly earnings around 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Preview HDFC Bank is expected to report net profit of ₹16,097 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 1.7% from ₹16,372.5 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q3FY25 is projected to rise 7.4% to ₹30,584.9 crore from ₹28,471 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to fall 14 basis points (bps) to 3.58% from 3.73% in the year-ago period, according to estimates by Prabhudas Lilladher.

Also Read | HDFC Bank reports deposit growth of 4.2% outpacing loans in Q3FY25

“Loan growth would be softer at 0.9% QoQ due to focus on LDR. Margins may remain steady QoQ at 3.58% as decline in yields to be offset with decline in CoF. PPoP could decrease by 0.6% QoQ due to higher opex and lower other income. Provisions could increase by 25% due to ageing, increased slippages and prudent accounting practices,” the brokerage firm said.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) of HDFC Bank in December quarter is estimated to worsen by 7 bps QoQ at 1.43% due to increased slippages.

HDFC Bank Share Price HDFC Bank share price has fallen 8% this month so far, while the private bank’s stock has declined 5% in three months. HDFC Bank stock price has risen over 11% in one year, but the stock has remained largely flat in two years.

On Tuesday, HDFC Bank shares ended 0.58% lower at ₹1,641.75 apiece on the BSE.