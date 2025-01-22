HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, will announce its Q3 results today, January 22. The board of directors of HDFC Bank will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25. HDFC Bank is estimated to report a marginal year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3FY25 net profit, while its net interest income (NII) is projected to grow around 7.5%, according to analysts. Margins likely to remain stable QoQ with a slight positive bias. Investors will monitor HDFC Bank’s management’s commentary on deposit accretion and resultant credit growth and margin improvement trajectory. Catch our HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live: HDFC Bank shares gained ahead of Q3 earnings later today. HDFC Bank stock opened higher at ₹1,644.95 apiece as against its previous close of ₹1,641.75 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,655.10 and a low of ₹1,638.65 per share.
HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live: NII is likely to grow 1.5% QoQ and 7.4% YoY. Margins could decline by 3 bps QoQ but improve 3 bps YoY. Trading gains will be lower QoQ. Loan and deposit growth is likely to be at 2.5% each, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.
