HDFC Bank Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit likely to rise up to 12%, NII growth seen at 6% YoY; Here’s what to expect

HDFC Bank Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, will announce its Q3 results today, 17 January 2026. Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report modest earnings growth during the third quarter of FY26, while focus will be on the bank management’s commentary on deposit and credit growth and margin trajectory.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Preview

HDFC Bank Q3 results are likely to be driven by steady core operating performance supported by moderate loan growth and broadly stable net interest margins.

The private lender is expected to report net profit growth in a wide range of 6-12% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, according to estimates by brokerages. Net interest income (NII) may rise around 6%, YoY, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) is likely to slip YoY and remain flat QoQ.

HDFC Bank’s loan growth is expected to remain healthy,The Street’s focus will remain on management’s commentary around deposit mobilisation and margin trajectory, which are expected to drive the bank’s performance in the coming quarters.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.56% higher at ₹931.15 apiece on BSE.

Stay tuned to our HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.