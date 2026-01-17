Mint Market
HDFC Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps 11.5% YoY to ₹18,654 crore

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Jan 2026, 03:05 PM IST
HDFC Bank reported its Q3FY26 results on January 17. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg
HDFC Bank Q3 results: India's largest bank by market capitalisation, HDFC Bank, reported a 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to 18,653.75 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was 16,735.50 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose by 8.4% YoY to 27,097.80 crore from 25,000.40 crore in the same quarter last year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
 
