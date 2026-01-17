HDFC Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps 11.5% YoY to ₹18,654 crore

HDFC Bank Q3 results: India's largest bank by market capitalisation, HDFC Bank, reported a 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit to ₹18,653.75 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was ₹16,735.50 crore.
Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose by 8.4% YoY to ₹27,097.80 crore from ₹25,000.40 crore in the same quarter last year.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)