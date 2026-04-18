HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 9%, NII growth seen at 6% YoY with stable margins; dividend eyed

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, will announce its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026, Saturday. The board of directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2026, and for the full financial year 2025-2026. The bank’s board will also consider a dividend for FY26 and raising of funds via bonds.

HDFC Bank Q4 results come after Atanu Chakraborty resigned from his post as the bank’s Part-time Chairman and Independent Director in the month of March.

Investors will watch out for HDFC Bank Q4 results today, with key focus on the margins, credit growth, asset quality and macroeconomic risks from the US-Iran war.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 Preview

HDFC Bank is expected to report a steady performance in the March quarter, with a decent growth on net profit and Net Interest Income (NII) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Sequentially, the performance is likely to remain largely flat.

Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report net profit growth in the range of 5-10% YoY, while its NII to grow in the range of 3-6% YoY.

HDFC Bank may not see any challenge on the asset quality front, while the slippages during the quarter are also likely to remain under control.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects HDFC Bank’ Q4 net profit to rise 9% to ₹19,200 crore from ₹17,616 crore in the year-ago period, while its NII to grow 5% to ₹33,660 crore from ₹32,070 crore, YoY. NIMs are likely to remain flat, while asset quality is expected to remain stable.

Advances in the March quarter are estimated to grow 3.8% QoQ, and deposit growth is expected to be strong at 5.5% QoQ.

HDFC Bank Dividend

The board of directors of HDFC Bank, in its meeting today, will also consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The board will also fix the dividend record date.

HDFC Bank Fundraising

HDFC Bank’s board may also consider issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds for Financing Infrastructure SubSectors over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on HDFC Bank Q4 results today.