HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹19,221 crore, NII up 3.8% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 per share

HDFC Bank Q4 results: Net Interest Income (NII) in Q4FY26 increased 3.8% to 33,281.5 crore from 32,066 crore, YoY. Operating profit grew 4.37% YoY to 27,802.92 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Apr 2026, 03:08 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026: HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.00 per equity share of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 for the year ended March 31, 2026.
HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026: HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹13.00 per equity share of ₹1 for the year ended March 31, 2026.(Photo: Reuters)

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of 19,221.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 9.11% from 17,616.14 crore in the year ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q4FY26 increased 3.8% to 33,281.5 crore from 32,066 crore, YoY. Net interest margin was at 3.38% on total assets, and 3.53% based on interest earning assets.

Pre-provisions Operating Profit of HDFC Bank during the quarter ended March 2026 grew 4.37% to 27,802.92 crore from 26,636.7 crore, YoY.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit rises 9% to ₹19,221 crore

Provisions during the March quarter dropped to 2,609.57 crore from 2,837.86 crore QoQ and from 3,193,05 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.7% as on March 31, 2026 compared to 19.6% as on March 31, 2025, and as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.7% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.3% as of March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Asset quality of HDFC Bank improved on a sequential basis. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in the March quarter declined 3.17% to 34,061.19 crore from 35,178.98 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA decreased 6.7% to 11,169.54 crore from 11,981.75 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.38% from 0.42%, QoQ. Net NPA ratio dropped 9 bps to 1.15% from 1.24%, QoQ.

Deposits, Loan Growth

HDFC Bank’s total End Of Period (EOP) Deposits were at 31,053 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 14.4% over March 31, 2025. CASA deposits grew by 12.3% with savings account deposits at 7,058 billion and current account deposits at 3,545 billion.

Time deposits were at 20,450 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 15.5% YoY, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 34.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 8.5% YoY

The bank’s gross advances were at 29,600 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 12.0% over March 31, 2025. Advances under management grew by 10.2% over March 31, 2025.

Retail loans grew by 6.5%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.2% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 13.0%. Overseas advances constituted 1.6% of total advances.

HDFC Bank Dividend

HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of 13.00 per equity share of 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026. With this, the total dividend for FY26 would be 15.50 per equity share.

HDFC Bank dividend record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend has been fixed as on June 19, 2026, Friday.

Also Read | Yes Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to ₹1,068 crore; NII up 16% YoY

Issue of Bonds

The board of directors of HDFC Bank approved issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds for Financing Infrastructure Sub-Sectors up to total amount of 60,000 crore during the period of twelve months from the date of shareholders’ approval, through private placement mode.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.55% higher at 799.90 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Stock Market news here

HDFC BankQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsHDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹19,221 crore, NII up 3.8% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 per share
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.