HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹19,221 crore, NII up 3.8% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 per share

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,221.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 9.11% from ₹17,616.14 crore in the year ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q4FY26 increased 3.8% to ₹33,281.5 crore from ₹32,066 crore, YoY. Net interest margin was at 3.38% on total assets, and 3.53% based on interest earning assets.

Pre-provisions Operating Profit of HDFC Bank during the quarter ended March 2026 grew 4.37% to ₹27,802.92 crore from ₹26,636.7 crore, YoY.

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Provisions during the March quarter dropped to ₹2,609.57 crore from ₹2,837.86 crore QoQ and from ₹3,193,05 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.7% as on March 31, 2026 compared to 19.6% as on March 31, 2025, and as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.7% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.3% as of March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality Asset quality of HDFC Bank improved on a sequential basis. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in the March quarter declined 3.17% to ₹34,061.19 crore from ₹35,178.98 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA decreased 6.7% to ₹11,169.54 crore from ₹11,981.75 crore, QoQ.

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Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.38% from 0.42%, QoQ. Net NPA ratio dropped 9 bps to 1.15% from 1.24%, QoQ.

Deposits, Loan Growth HDFC Bank’s total End Of Period (EOP) Deposits were at ₹31,053 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 14.4% over March 31, 2025. CASA deposits grew by 12.3% with savings account deposits at ₹7,058 billion and current account deposits at ₹3,545 billion.

Time deposits were at ₹20,450 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 15.5% YoY, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 34.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

The bank’s gross advances were at ₹29,600 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 12.0% over March 31, 2025. Advances under management grew by 10.2% over March 31, 2025.

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Retail loans grew by 6.5%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.2% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 13.0%. Overseas advances constituted 1.6% of total advances.

HDFC Bank Dividend HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹13.00 per equity share of ₹1 for the year ended March 31, 2026. With this, the total dividend for FY26 would be ₹15.50 per equity share.

HDFC Bank dividend record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend has been fixed as on June 19, 2026, Friday.

Issue of Bonds The board of directors of HDFC Bank approved issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds for Financing Infrastructure Sub-Sectors up to total amount of ₹60,000 crore during the period of twelve months from the date of shareholders’ approval, through private placement mode.

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