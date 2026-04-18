HDFC Bank Q4 results preview: Net profit may rise 9%, NII seen up 6% YoY with stable margins; dividend in focus

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 Preview: HDFC Bank, the largest private-sector lender in India, is set to announce its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026. The board of directors of HDFC Bank will also consider a dividend for the financial year 2025-2026.

The bank will report its Q4 earnings after the resignation of its Part-time Chairman and Independent Director, Atanu Chakraborty, in the month of March.

Two other private banks - ICICI Bank and YES Bank - will report their Q4 results today.

The banking sector is expected to report steady earnings in the fourth quarter of FY26, with modest revenue growth, stable‑to‑slightly weaker net interest margin (NIM), lower treasury gains and benign asset quality.

Investors will watch out for HDFC Bank Q4 results today, with key focus on the margins, credit growth, asset quality and macroeconomic risks from the US-Iran war.

Here’s what to expect from HDFC Bank Q4 results today:

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 Preview HDFC Bank is expected to report a steady performance in the quarter ended March 2026, with a decent growth on net profit and NII on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Sequentially, the performance is likely to remain largely flat.

Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report net profit growth in the range of 5-10% YoY, while its NII to grow in the range of 3-6% YoY. Healthy fee income growth and modest Opex growth is estimated to offset the drag from lower treasury income.

HDFC Bank may not see any challenge on the asset quality front, while the slippages during the quarter are also likely to remain under control.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects HDFC Bank’ Q4 net profit to rise 9% to ₹19,200 crore from ₹17,616 crore in the year-ago period, while its NII to grow 5% to ₹33,660 crore from ₹32,070 crore, YoY.

NIMs are likely to remain flat, with repo repricing offset by CRR cut benefits and TD repricing. Cost ratios and opex are seen declining marginally on a QoQ basis. Absence of seasonal stress to keep credit costs under control, Motilal Oswal said.

Asset quality is expected to remain stable, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio in Q4FY26 flat at 1.2% as against 1.2% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA ratio also flat sequentially at 0.4%.

Advances in the March quarter are estimated to grow 3.8% QoQ, led by corporate, and gold loans. Deposit growth is expected to be strong at 5.5% QoQ.

“HDFC Bank remains well-positioned to deliver steady profitability, supported by improving growth, stable margins, and strong asset quality. We expect RoA and RoE of ~1.9% and 14.6% by FY27, with valuations supported by consistent execution and strong balance sheet fundamentals,” said Motilal Oswal.

Axis Securities expects HDFC Bank’s Q4 net profit to jump 10.3% to ₹19,428 crore from ₹17,616 crore, YoY, while its NII to grow 5.5% to ₹33,835 crore from ₹32,066 crore, YoY. NIMs are likely to remain broadly stable QoQ.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) during the quarter is expected to rise 6.8% to ₹28,352 crore from ₹26,537 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank’s provisions in the March quarter are expected to rise 2.1% to ₹2,898 crore from ₹2,838 crore, QoQ, and decline by 9.2% from ₹3,193 crore, YoY.

Key monitorables in HDFC Bank Q4 results today will be the lender’s management commentary on deposit accretion and resultant credit growth, and margin trajectory hereon.

On Friday, HDFC Bank share price ended 0.55% higher at ₹799.90 apiece on the BSE.