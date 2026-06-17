HDFC Bank raises $750 million via offshore bond issue through GIFT City unit

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, announced that it has raised $750 million through the issuance of senior unsecured dollar-denominated bonds via its GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit
The five-year bond issue carries a coupon rate of 5.067% per annum, with interest payments scheduled semi-annually on June 24 and December 24 each year, beginning December 24, 2026. The bonds are set to mature on June 24, 2031, while the allotment date has been fixed as June 24, 2026, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on June 16.
The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s Rating Services and BBB by S&P. The proceeds from the issue will be utilized for banking activities.
The bonds will be listed on the India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC, HDFC Bank said.
The principal amount will be redeemed at maturity in 2031.
HDFC Bank share price has risen 3% in one month, and has fallen 7% in three months. The stock has declined 20% in six months, while it has 18% over the past one year.
On Wednesday, HDFC Bank shares continued their upward momentum, advancing for the fourth consecutive trading session and taking their four-day gain to 6.7%.
At 1:20 PM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.45% higher at ₹788.25 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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