HDFC Bank raises $750 million via offshore bond issue through GIFT City unit

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, announced that it has raised $750 million through the issuance of senior unsecured dollar-denominated bonds via its GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit
The five-year bond issue carries a coupon rate of 5.067% per annum, with interest payments scheduled semi-annually on June 24 and December 24 each year, beginning December 24, 2026. The bonds are set to mature on June 24, 2031, while the allotment date has been fixed as June 24, 2026, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on June 16.
The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s Rating Services and BBB by S&P. The proceeds from the issue will be utilized for banking activities.
The bonds will be listed on the India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC, HDFC Bank said.
The principal amount will be redeemed at maturity in 2031.
HDFC Bank share price has risen 3% in one month, and has fallen 7% in three months. The stock has declined 20% in six months, while it has 18% over the past one year.
On Wednesday, HDFC Bank shares continued their upward momentum, advancing for the fourth consecutive trading session and taking their four-day gain to 6.7%.
At 1:20 PM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.45% higher at ₹788.25 apiece on the BSE.