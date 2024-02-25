HDFC Bank receives RBI approval to sell stake in HDFC Credila
HDFC Bank received approval from markets regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to offload 90 percent of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital.
