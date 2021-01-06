HDFC Bank registers loan growth of 16% in Q3

The bank's share price has grown by 28% in the last three months. It touched its all time high of ₹1,464.40 as we came to the close of 2020. However, the shares of HDFC Bank underperformed benchmark indices in 2020 for the first time in seven years. HDFC Bank's share price gained 11.1% in 2020. In comparison, the Sensex and Nifty rose 14.8% and 14%, respectively.