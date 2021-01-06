Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Bank registers loan growth of 16% in Q3
HDFC Bank registers loan growth of 16% in Q3

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Staff Writer

The country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank has witnessed a loan growth of 16% for quarter ended December 2020. In a BSE filing, the Bank said, its advances aggregated to approximately 10,82,000 crore as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 16% as compared to 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019. HDFC Bank's advances saw a growth of around 4% as compared to 10,38,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.

The bank's share price has grown by 28% in the last three months. It touched its all time high of 1,464.40 as we came to the close of 2020. However, the shares of HDFC Bank underperformed benchmark indices in 2020 for the first time in seven years. HDFC Bank's share price gained 11.1% in 2020. In comparison, the Sensex and Nifty rose 14.8% and 14%, respectively.

The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately 12,71,000 crore as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19% as compared to 10,67,400 crore as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 3% as compared to 12,29,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.

HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 43% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 39.5% as of December 31, 2019 and 41.6% as of September 30, 2020, the bank said in the regulatory filing.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank purchased loans aggregating 7,076 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.

HDFC Bank stood as the second biggest gainer among the top 10 most valued domestic companies, to add to its market capitalisation during the last week of 2020. The valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed by 15,393.9 crore to reach 7,84,758.50 crore.

