HDFC Bank is Sumeet Bagadia’s top Navratri pick. Here's why

The volatility in the stock market continues despite the approaching festival season. The Sensex, after seeing highs on 15th September, is down about 2%. On Thursday also the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory. Though the losses were led by IT majors however the other heavyweights have done little to drive the markets. Amidst Volatility that in the markets is being also led by global factors, analysts are recommending to be selective while picking stocks.

Sumeet Bagadia pick for the Navratri festival is HDFC Bank. Bagadia has recommended a Buy on the HDFC Bank stock at ₹1547 and up to ₹1510 for a target price of ₹1700 to 1780.

On the daily chart, the stock has bounced from support of 1490 levels and currently trading at 1547 forming a three rising soldiers pattern, as per Bagadia

Moreover, the stock has also crossed the initial resistance of 1545 which is also close to its 20 day EMA levels . On a weekly chart the stock has formed a strong green candle after successful closing of Doji Candle a week prior which is a sign of reversal.

In addition, a momentum indicator RSI has bounced from the lower levels 30 and currently trading near 46 levels indicating strength. So based on the above technical structure we are recommending a buy position in the stock for the medium to long term, said Bagadia.

HDFC Bank share price has corrected more than 10% from the peaks seen in early July. The heightened concerns around net interest margins, net worth and asset quality of HDFC Bank post its merger with the parent Housing Development Finance Corporation. Has led to this correction. However, in general analysts maintain a positive view on Banking pack as a whole.

Santanu Chakrabarti, Analyst – Banking and Finance at BNP Paribas India in his Q2 previwes report said that given current fundamentals on earnings momentum, balance sheet health and a de-leveraged corporate India that promises a not-too-distant credit cycle, bank next twelve months price to book multiples, at or below long-term (10 year) averages, appear incongruous. Fears of the impact of hardening US rates forcing the RBI’s hands in matters of monetary and liquidity management seem to be the only worry to which we can attribute this anomaly. We note that any such impact is going to be damped by India’s internal inflation dynamics being under control and maintains positive view on large banks being led by HDFC Bank.

