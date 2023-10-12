HDFC Bank is Sumeet Bagadia’s top Navratri pick. Here's why
Sumeet Bagadia's stock pick for Navratri festival is HDFC Bank. He has recommended a Buy on the HDFC Bank stock at ₹1547 and up to ₹1510 for a target price of ₹1700 to 1780.
The volatility in the stock market continues despite the approaching festival season. The Sensex, after seeing highs on 15th September, is down about 2%. On Thursday also the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory. Though the losses were led by IT majors however the other heavyweights have done little to drive the markets. Amidst Volatility that in the markets is being also led by global factors, analysts are recommending to be selective while picking stocks.
