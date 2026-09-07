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HDFC Bank’s retail investor base triples as small-ticket bets replace deep conviction

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read7 Sep 2026, 12:25 PM IST
HDFC Bank added nearly 869,000 small shareholders in the March and June quarters combined.
HDFC Bank added nearly 869,000 small shareholders in the March and June quarters combined. (Bloomberg)
Summary

HDFC Bank’s addition of 3.14 million retail investors over this period was the highest among 34 listed lenders.

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HDFC Bank’s small-shareholder base more than tripled since Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as chief executive officer in October 2020, although the stock gained only 18% through 4 September.

HDFC Bank’s small-shareholder base more than tripled since Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as chief executive officer in October 2020, although the stock gained only 18% through 4 September.

The number of retail shareholders (individuals holding nominal share capital of up to 1 lakh) rose from 1.27 million in December 2020, the first quarter after Jagdishan took charge, to 4.41 million as of 30 June, a Mint analysis of ACE Equity data showed.

The number of retail shareholders (individuals holding nominal share capital of up to 1 lakh) rose from 1.27 million in December 2020, the first quarter after Jagdishan took charge, to 4.41 million as of 30 June, a Mint analysis of ACE Equity data showed.

HDFC Bank’s addition of 3.14 million retail investors over this period was the highest among 34 listed lenders. Yes Bank ranked second with an addition of 2.52 million, followed by IDFC First Bank with 1.73 million.

Yet, the combined stake of retail investors in HDFC Bank rose only 1.13 percentage points, from 9.19% to 10.32%. The shareholder count expanded three-and-a-half times, but ownership barely budged—a sign that participation became broader, not necessarily deeper.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said this indicates that most newcomers took small-ticket positions. The merger with HDFC Ltd in 2023 also expanded the register, making it difficult to infer buy-the-dip behaviour from the count alone.

“The stronger evidence of sustained capital conviction comes from domestic institutions rather than the sheer number of small shareholders,” Meena said.

Merger bump

The rise was anything but steady. HDFC Bank’s retail shareholder base increased in 12 of the 22 quarters through June 2026 and declined in 10 quarters.

The merger with HDFC Ltd, effective 1 July 2023, created the biggest break. The first post-merger filing showed an addition of 695,384 small shareholders in September 2023. Another 1.1 million joined in March 2024, the largest quarterly increase, lifting the total to 4.03 million.

Also Read | HDFC’s Jagdishan paradox: Stock lagged, domestic funds piled in

Before the merger, HDFC Bank added 1.01 million retail shareholders during Jagdishan’s tenure. The count rose from 1.27 million in December 2020 to 2.28 million in June 2023, an increase of about 80%.

Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk, said the merger inflated the count as HDFC Ltd shareholders received 42 HDFC Bank shares for every 25 shares held and became shareholders of the bank without necessarily making a fresh investment decision.

Still, the trend cannot be dismissed as a merger artefact. HDFC Bank has continued to attract investors, although each appears to hold a relatively small position.

“It is a healthy widening of the base, not a mandate,” Gupte said.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, viewed the pattern as gradual accumulation rather than a broad surge in conviction. Some may reflect buying on declines, but post-merger ownership changes suggest the increase was not simply inherited from HDFC Ltd, he said.

Scale rises, ratios weaken

The retail rush coincided with a dramatic expansion in HDFC Bank’s balance sheet—and a weakening of the ratios investors once prized.

Advances rose from 11.3 trillion in FY21 to 29.4 trillion in FY26, while deposits increased from 13.4 trillion to 31.1 trillion, aided substantially by the merger. However, loan growth swung sharply: after surging 55.2% in FY24, it slowed to 5.4% in FY25 before recovering to 12.1% in FY26.

Over the same period, key profitability metrics took some hits. Net interest margin declined from 3.76% to 3.12%, the low-cost current account-savings account (Casa) deposit ratio fell from 44.4% to 34.1% and return on equity slipped from 17% to 14.1%.

Also Read | India’s valuation halo fades as Asian peers race ahead

While profit increased from 44,109 crore in FY23 to 74,671 crore in FY26, bottom-line growth slowed to roughly 11% annually in each of the past two financial years. HDFC Bank’s adjusted share price gained 17% during Jagdishan’s almost six-year tenure. Jagdishan's term ends in October.

Singh said the retail rise is better read as a bet on normalization than proof that a recovery has begun. Extended underperformance, attractive valuations and expectations of better profitability are likely drawing investors, he said. Confirmation would require sustained improvement in margins, deposit mix, return on equity and earnings growth.

Retail stages a comeback

Retail enthusiasm faded after the initial merger-driven jump. From 4.03 million in March 2024, the shareholder base fell to 3.54 million by December 2025. The sharpest decline came in June 2024, when 453,585 investors dropped off the register.

The trend reversed in 2026. HDFC Bank added 570,540 small shareholders in the March quarter and 298,036 in June, lifting the count by 868,576 in six months.

Gupte gave a more behavioural explanation. Retail investors were probably responding to familiarity and falling prices rather than explicitly forecasting a recovery in margins or the deposit mix.

Still, being anchored by familiarity did not necessarily mean investors would be proved wrong. The refinancing of high-cost borrowings with cheaper deposits represented a genuine tailwind for the bank.

“Buyers may end up being right for reasons they never modelled,” Gupte said.

Also Read | HDFC Bank may lead private lenders into a perfect succession storm
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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsHDFC Bank’s retail investor base triples as small-ticket bets replace deep conviction

HDFC Bank’s retail investor base triples as small-ticket bets replace deep conviction

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read7 Sep 2026, 12:25 PM IST
HDFC Bank added nearly 869,000 small shareholders in the March and June quarters combined.
HDFC Bank added nearly 869,000 small shareholders in the March and June quarters combined. (Bloomberg)
Summary

HDFC Bank’s addition of 3.14 million retail investors over this period was the highest among 34 listed lenders.

Gift this article

HDFC Bank’s small-shareholder base more than tripled since Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as chief executive officer in October 2020, although the stock gained only 18% through 4 September.

HDFC Bank’s small-shareholder base more than tripled since Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as chief executive officer in October 2020, although the stock gained only 18% through 4 September.

The number of retail shareholders (individuals holding nominal share capital of up to 1 lakh) rose from 1.27 million in December 2020, the first quarter after Jagdishan took charge, to 4.41 million as of 30 June, a Mint analysis of ACE Equity data showed.

The number of retail shareholders (individuals holding nominal share capital of up to 1 lakh) rose from 1.27 million in December 2020, the first quarter after Jagdishan took charge, to 4.41 million as of 30 June, a Mint analysis of ACE Equity data showed.

HDFC Bank’s addition of 3.14 million retail investors over this period was the highest among 34 listed lenders. Yes Bank ranked second with an addition of 2.52 million, followed by IDFC First Bank with 1.73 million.

Yet, the combined stake of retail investors in HDFC Bank rose only 1.13 percentage points, from 9.19% to 10.32%. The shareholder count expanded three-and-a-half times, but ownership barely budged—a sign that participation became broader, not necessarily deeper.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said this indicates that most newcomers took small-ticket positions. The merger with HDFC Ltd in 2023 also expanded the register, making it difficult to infer buy-the-dip behaviour from the count alone.

“The stronger evidence of sustained capital conviction comes from domestic institutions rather than the sheer number of small shareholders,” Meena said.

Merger bump

The rise was anything but steady. HDFC Bank’s retail shareholder base increased in 12 of the 22 quarters through June 2026 and declined in 10 quarters.

The merger with HDFC Ltd, effective 1 July 2023, created the biggest break. The first post-merger filing showed an addition of 695,384 small shareholders in September 2023. Another 1.1 million joined in March 2024, the largest quarterly increase, lifting the total to 4.03 million.

Also Read | HDFC’s Jagdishan paradox: Stock lagged, domestic funds piled in

Before the merger, HDFC Bank added 1.01 million retail shareholders during Jagdishan’s tenure. The count rose from 1.27 million in December 2020 to 2.28 million in June 2023, an increase of about 80%.

Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk, said the merger inflated the count as HDFC Ltd shareholders received 42 HDFC Bank shares for every 25 shares held and became shareholders of the bank without necessarily making a fresh investment decision.

Still, the trend cannot be dismissed as a merger artefact. HDFC Bank has continued to attract investors, although each appears to hold a relatively small position.

“It is a healthy widening of the base, not a mandate,” Gupte said.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, viewed the pattern as gradual accumulation rather than a broad surge in conviction. Some may reflect buying on declines, but post-merger ownership changes suggest the increase was not simply inherited from HDFC Ltd, he said.

Scale rises, ratios weaken

The retail rush coincided with a dramatic expansion in HDFC Bank’s balance sheet—and a weakening of the ratios investors once prized.

Advances rose from 11.3 trillion in FY21 to 29.4 trillion in FY26, while deposits increased from 13.4 trillion to 31.1 trillion, aided substantially by the merger. However, loan growth swung sharply: after surging 55.2% in FY24, it slowed to 5.4% in FY25 before recovering to 12.1% in FY26.

Over the same period, key profitability metrics took some hits. Net interest margin declined from 3.76% to 3.12%, the low-cost current account-savings account (Casa) deposit ratio fell from 44.4% to 34.1% and return on equity slipped from 17% to 14.1%.

Also Read | India’s valuation halo fades as Asian peers race ahead

While profit increased from 44,109 crore in FY23 to 74,671 crore in FY26, bottom-line growth slowed to roughly 11% annually in each of the past two financial years. HDFC Bank’s adjusted share price gained 17% during Jagdishan’s almost six-year tenure. Jagdishan's term ends in October.

Singh said the retail rise is better read as a bet on normalization than proof that a recovery has begun. Extended underperformance, attractive valuations and expectations of better profitability are likely drawing investors, he said. Confirmation would require sustained improvement in margins, deposit mix, return on equity and earnings growth.

Retail stages a comeback

Retail enthusiasm faded after the initial merger-driven jump. From 4.03 million in March 2024, the shareholder base fell to 3.54 million by December 2025. The sharpest decline came in June 2024, when 453,585 investors dropped off the register.

The trend reversed in 2026. HDFC Bank added 570,540 small shareholders in the March quarter and 298,036 in June, lifting the count by 868,576 in six months.

Gupte gave a more behavioural explanation. Retail investors were probably responding to familiarity and falling prices rather than explicitly forecasting a recovery in margins or the deposit mix.

Still, being anchored by familiarity did not necessarily mean investors would be proved wrong. The refinancing of high-cost borrowings with cheaper deposits represented a genuine tailwind for the bank.

“Buyers may end up being right for reasons they never modelled,” Gupte said.

Also Read | HDFC Bank may lead private lenders into a perfect succession storm
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHDFC Bank’s retail investor base triples as small-ticket bets replace deep conviction
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