HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, Tata Steel and more: InCred lists 24 high conviction picks for June
Incred Equities releases 24 high conviction picks post election results, sees upside in Globus Spirits, BCL Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Cyient DLM, Skipper.
Indian markets rose over a percent in intra-day deals today, June 6, extending gains after a 3.3 percent jump in the previous session after Narendra Modi-led BJP won crucial backing from two key allies in his coalition, allowing him to form a government for the third straight time. However, on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha election results, the markets fell almost 6 percent as the Modi-led NDA did not win as many seats as predicted by the exit polls.
