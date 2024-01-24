HDFC Bank sells CAMS shares worth ₹270 crore via bulk deal
The shares were offloaded in the price range of ₹2,700-2,700.08 apiece on the bourses, taking the combined transaction value to ₹270 crore.
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday offloaded shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) for ₹270 crore through open market transactions.
