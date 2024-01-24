Hello User
HDFC Bank sells CAMS shares worth 270 crore via bulk deal

HDFC Bank sells CAMS shares worth 270 crore via bulk deal

PTI

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday offloaded shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) for 270 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges, HDFC Bank Ltd sold 5.29 lakh shares of CAMS on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and disposed of 4.71 lakh shares of the company on the BSE.

The shares were offloaded in the price range of 2,700-2,700.08 apiece on the bourses, taking the combined transaction value to 270 crore.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Invst Trust picked up more than 2.82 lakh equity shares of CAMS on the BSE.

Details of the buyers on the NSE could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, the scrip of CAMS fell 0.25 per cent to close at 2,733 apiece on the NSE, while it slipped 0.24 per cent to settle at 2,733.30 per piece on the BSE.

