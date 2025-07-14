HDFC Bank sets board meeting date to declare annual report for FY25. Details here

HDFC Bank, on Monday, announced the date for its upcoming annual general meeting for Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25. According to the exchange filing, the bank has set Friday, August 8, 2025 for its upcoming AGM.

“ In continuation of our intimation dated June 20, 2025 in relation to the date of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice of the said AGM to be held on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 02:00 p.m. (IST) through two-way video-conferencing facility and the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25,” the company said in a filing dated July 14.

The bank further informed that the notice of AGM and the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25 are being sent by electronic means to the equity shareholders of the Bank who have registered their e-mail address with the Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Bank/ Depository Participants and other stakeholders entitled to receive the same as per applicable laws, today i.e. on July 14, 2025.

HDFC Bank Q1 results 2025 details On June 23, the private sector bank said it will declare its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 on Saturday, July 19.

HDFC Bank’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on July 19 to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The bank is likely to release its earnings around 3 PM, similar to the timing of its Q4 FY25 results.

Additionally, the bank announced that the trading window for designated employees and their immediate family members will remain closed from June 24 to July 21, in accordance with its internal share trading policy.