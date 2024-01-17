HDFC Bank share price cracks 7% after Q3 results; what should investors do?
HDFC Bank share price cracked almost 7 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday, a day after Q3 results, even as most brokerage firms retained positive views on the stock.
HDFC Bank share price cracked almost 7 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday, January 17, a day after the company reported its December quarter results. HDFC Bank share price opened at ₹1,583.85 against its previous close of ₹1,678.95 and soon cracked 6.5 per cent to hit the level of ₹1,570. Around 9:30 am, HDFC Bank shares traded 6.07 per cent lower at ₹1,577 on the BSE.
