HDFC Bank share price eases after Chief Human Resource Officer Vinay Razdan resigns

HDFC Bank share price eased on Thursday opening trade after the private lender announced the resignation of its Chief Human Resource Officer. HDFC Bank share price fell as much as 0.35% to ₹1,927 apiece on the BSE. The stock then rose to a high of ₹1,937.55 apiece.

The largest private sector lender in the country, HDFC Bank said that its Chief Human Resource Officer Vinay Razdan has resigned, and the bank has accepted his resignation.

“This is to inform you that Mr. Vinay Razdan has tendered his resignation as the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Bank and the Bank has accepted the said resignation with effect from the close of business hours today i.e., June 18, 2025,” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing on June 18.

Razdan had tendered his resignation after a nearly seven-year stint at the largest private lender. HDFC Bank has accepted the resignation with effect from June 18.

In a different development, HDFC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan has reportedly approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR (First Information Report) filed against him by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

Earlier this month, the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust) lodged an FIR against Jagdishan, demanding his immediate suspension and prosecution. The FIR accused HDFC Bank CEO of taking a bribe of ₹2.05 crore to enable Chetan Mehta group to remain illegally in control of the LKMM Trust.

The HDFC Bank had denied all the charges against its CEO when the complaint was filed.

HDFC Bank Share Price Performance HDFC Bank share price has remained flat in one month and has rallied 11% in the past three months. The banking stock has gained 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has risen 16% in one year. HDFC Bank shares have delivered 50% returns in three years and 87% returns in the past five years.

At 9:35 AM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.14% higher at ₹1,936.65 apiece on the BSE.