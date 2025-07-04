HDFC Bank share price edges higher after Q1 business update; advances grow 8%, deposits up 16% YoY

HDFC Bank said its average advances under management grew 8.3% to 27,42,300 crore from 25,32,700 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a sequential basis, HDFC Bank’s advances reported a growth of around 1.7% from 26,95,500 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Jul 2025, 09:27 AM IST
HDFC Bank's average deposits in Q1FY26 were <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,58,000 crore, registering a growth of 16.4% from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,83,100 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
HDFC Bank's average deposits in Q1FY26 were ₹26,58,000 crore, registering a growth of 16.4% from ₹22,83,100 crore, year-on-year (YoY).(Photo: Reuters)

HDFC Bank share price gained in early trade on Friday after the private lender announced its business update for the first quarter of FY26. HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 0.93% to 2,004.25 apiece on the BSE.

The bank’s average deposits in Q1FY26 were 26,58,000 crore, registering a growth of 16.4% from 22,83,100 crore, year-on-year (YoY), and 5.1% growth from 25,28,000 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At 9:25 AM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.57% higher at 1,996.90 apiece on the BSE.

