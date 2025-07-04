HDFC Bank share price edges higher after Q1 business update; advances grow 8%, deposits up 16% YoY

HDFC Bank share price gained in early trade on Friday after the private lender announced its business update for the first quarter of FY26. HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 0.93% to ₹2,004.25 apiece on the BSE.

HDFC Bank said its average advances under management grew 8.3% to ₹27,42,300 crore from ₹25,32,700 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a sequential basis, HDFC Bank’s advances reported a growth of around 1.7% from ₹26,95,500 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The bank’s average deposits in Q1FY26 were ₹26,58,000 crore, registering a growth of 16.4% from ₹22,83,100 crore, year-on-year (YoY), and 5.1% growth from ₹25,28,000 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At 9:25 AM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.57% higher at ₹1,996.90 apiece on the BSE.