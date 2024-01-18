HDFC Bank share price extends decline; plunges over 10% in two days after Q3 results
HDFC Bank’s US-listed shares (American Depository Receipts) plunged 9.1% to $55.5 overnight, witnessing its biggest single-day drop since March 2020.
HDFC Bank share price extended decline on Thursday, falling another 3% in early trade after the private lender’s December quarter earnings disappointed investors. HDFC Bank shares fell as much as 3.86% to ₹1,480.25 apiece on the BSE.
