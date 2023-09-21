HDFC Bank share price extends decline; stock falls over 7% this week2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
HDFC Bank share price has fallen over 4% this year so far underperforming the Bank Nifty index which has gained more than 5% YTD.
HDFC Bank share price extended decline for the third straight session on Thursday amid heavy selling in the banking heavyweight. HDFC Bank shares fell as much as 1.65% to ₹1,538.05 apiece on the BSE.
