HDFC Bank share price falls over 1.5% despite a strong Q3 business update. Do you own?

HDFC Bank share price has remained under pressure in the near term. The stock has declined1.53% in a month and 0.58% in six months.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 Jan 2026, 11:52 AM IST
HDFC Bank stock has surged over 15.52% in the last one year and 38% in last five years.
HDFC Bank share price fell by 1.64% to 984.60 apiece in Monday's trading session (January 5) despite the bank reporting a steady growth in its December quarter results (Q3 FY26).

HDFC Bank Q3 update

HDFC Bank's average advances under management during the quarter came in at 28.64 lakh crore, registering a growth of about 9% compared with 26.28 lakh crore in the same period last year, as per the exchange filing shared earlier today. Advances under management include loans adjusted for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitised or assigned assets.

On a period-end basis, advances under management were around 29.46 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, representing a 9.8% increase from 26.84 lakh crore a year earlier.

At the same time, period-end gross advances stood at approximately 28.45 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, reflecting a stronger year-on-year growth of 11.9% over 25.43 lakh crore. The faster expansion in gross advances underscores sustained lending momentum during the quarter.

Meanwhile, HDFC reported robust deposit growth. Average deposits for the December 2025 quarter rose to 27.52 lakh crore, up 12.2% from 24.53 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The average CASA deposits amounted to 8.98 lakh crore, marking a 9.9% increase over 8.18 lakh crore in Q3 FY25. Average time deposits climbed to 18.54 lakh crore, posting a stronger growth of 13.4% from 16.35 lakh crore, highlighting continued momentum in term deposit mobilisation.

By quarter-end, total deposits stood at around 28.60 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, an 11.5% rise from 25.64 lakh crore a year earlier. Period-end CASA deposits were about 9.61 lakh crore, up 10.1% from 8.73 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank Q3 Business Performance
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s Q3 earnings are expected to provide a clearer picture of the company’s performance. The bank is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on January 17.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter / nine-months ending December 31, 2025,” the company said in a filing, dated December 23.

HDFC Bank share price trend

HDFC Bank share price has remained under pressure in the near term. India's biggest private lender has lost 1.53% in a month and 0.58% in six months.

The stock, meanwhile, has surged over 15.52% over a year and 38% in the last five years.

HDFC Bank shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The banking stock touched a 52-week high of 1,020.35 on October 23, 2025 and a 52-week low of 812.13 on January 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

HDFC BankQ3 ResultsQ3 EarningsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
