HDFC Bank share price falls over 1.5% despite a strong Q3 business update. Do you own?

HDFC Bank share price fell by 1.64% to ₹984.60 apiece in Monday's trading session (January 5) despite the bank reporting a steady growth in its December quarter results (Q3 FY26).

HDFC Bank Q3 update HDFC Bank's average advances under management during the quarter came in at ₹28.64 lakh crore, registering a growth of about 9% compared with ₹26.28 lakh crore in the same period last year, as per the exchange filing shared earlier today. Advances under management include loans adjusted for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitised or assigned assets.

On a period-end basis, advances under management were around ₹29.46 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, representing a 9.8% increase from ₹26.84 lakh crore a year earlier.

At the same time, period-end gross advances stood at approximately ₹28.45 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, reflecting a stronger year-on-year growth of 11.9% over ₹25.43 lakh crore. The faster expansion in gross advances underscores sustained lending momentum during the quarter.

Meanwhile, HDFC reported robust deposit growth. Average deposits for the December 2025 quarter rose to ₹27.52 lakh crore, up 12.2% from ₹24.53 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The average CASA deposits amounted to ₹8.98 lakh crore, marking a 9.9% increase over ₹8.18 lakh crore in Q3 FY25. Average time deposits climbed to ₹18.54 lakh crore, posting a stronger growth of 13.4% from ₹16.35 lakh crore, highlighting continued momentum in term deposit mobilisation.

By quarter-end, total deposits stood at around ₹28.60 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, an 11.5% rise from ₹25.64 lakh crore a year earlier. Period-end CASA deposits were about ₹9.61 lakh crore, up 10.1% from ₹8.73 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank Q3 Business Performance

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s Q3 earnings are expected to provide a clearer picture of the company’s performance. The bank is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on January 17.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter / nine-months ending December 31, 2025,” the company said in a filing, dated December 23.

HDFC Bank share price trend HDFC Bank share price has remained under pressure in the near term. India's biggest private lender has lost 1.53% in a month and 0.58% in six months.

The stock, meanwhile, has surged over 15.52% over a year and 38% in the last five years.

HDFC Bank shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The banking stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,020.35 on October 23, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹812.13 on January 13, 2025.

