HDFC Bank share price falls about 4% after analysts meet; here's what brokerages forecast4 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST
HDFC Bank's share price fell 3 per cent after mixed views from analysts after the bank's investor meeting. RBI approves CEO reappointment.
HDFC Bank share price declined nearly 4 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday after brokerage firms expressed their mixed views on the stock post the bank's analyst and institutional investor meeting on Monday (September 18). The stock opened at ₹1,599 against the previous close of ₹1,629.05 and fell 3.80 per cent to the level of ₹1,567 in Wednesday's trade so far. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank stock dropped to nearly ₹11.8 lakh crore on BSE.
