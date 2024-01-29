HDFC Bank share price gains 2% after RBI approves LIC's stake acquisition
At the end of Q3FY24, LIC held 340,921,284 shares, representing a 5.19% stake in the Bank. The estimated value of this stake, based on the Thursday closing price of the stock, stands at ₹48,836 crore. With this approval, LIC can now buy an additional 4.8% stake.
Shares of HDFC Bank rose nearly 2% to ₹1,462.80 apiece in early trade on Monday. This uptick follows the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to LIC, allowing it to increase its stake up to 9.99% in the country's largest private sector bank.
