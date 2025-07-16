HDFC Bank Q1 results: Check the date when bank will consider bonus issue, special dividend

HDFC Bank share price gained over a percent on Wednesday after the private sector lender announced that its board will consider a special dividend and bonus issue along with Q4 results later this week. HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 1.33% to ₹2,021.90 apiece on the BSE.

A meeting of the board of directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

HDFC Bank said that its board would also consider the proposal for the declaration of a Special Interim Dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Moreover, the bank’s board will also consider the issue of bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions and subject to approval of Shareholders of the Bank, the private lender said in a regulatory filing on July 16.

HDFC Bank Dividend History HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, last declared a dividend of ₹22 per share on June 27, 2025. Prior to this, the bank issued a final dividend of ₹19.50 per share on May 10, 2024, and ₹19 per share on May 16, 2023, according to BSE data. In previous years, the bank issued dividends of ₹15.50 per share on May 12, 2022, and ₹6.50 per share on June 29, 2021.

HDFC Bank Share Price Performance HDFC Bank share price has gained over 5% in the past one month and 8% over the last three months. The stock has surged more than 22% in the past six months and is up 24% on a year-on-year basis. Over a five-year period, HDFC Bank share price has delivered a return of 91%.

At 9:20 AM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.63% higher at ₹2,007.80 apiece on the BSE.