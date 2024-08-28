Markets
HDFC Bank: Will the elephant ever dance again?
Rahul Rao 6 min read 28 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- The stock of India's largest private bank has been stagnant for the past four years, but there are signs of a breakout around the corner.
HDFC Bank’s stock has remained stagnant for the past four years. First, there was uncertainty around the change of guard when Aditya Puri moved on in October 2020. Then came the merger with HDFC Ltd. It’s no wonder that shareholders are starting to ask: will the elephant ever dance again?
