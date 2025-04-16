HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week high; should you buy the stock ahead of Q4 results?

HDFC Bank share price hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,882.05 in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, April 16, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session. HDFC Bank shares opened at ₹1,882 against their previous close of ₹1,864.90 and soon climbed to its one-year high of ₹1,882.05. Around 10:05 AM, the banking stock traded 0.60 per cent up at ₹1876.10. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.12 per cent up at ₹76,830 at that time.

HDFC Bank share price trend Despite market volatility, HDFC Bank's share price has seen healthy gains this year. As of the previous session's (April 15) close, the stock had jumped 5 per cent in the calendar year 2025, against a nearly 2 per cent decline in the equity benchmark Sensex.

The banking heavyweight stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,430.15 on May 13 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up for the third consecutive month, gaining about 2 per cent in the current month until the previous session, after clocking gains of 6 per cent in March and 2 per cent in February.

HDFC Bank Q4 result preview HDFC Bank will disclose its March quarter (Q4FY25) results on Saturday, April 19.

Experts expect the bank to report improved asset quality and a decent rise in net interest income (NII). However, the margin may see a mild decline.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, HDFC Bank may report a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in NII and a 3 per cent increase in net profit.

Motilal expects the bank's operating profit to decline by nearly 13 per cent YoY.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Nuvama expects HDFC Bank's NII to grow 2 per cent QoQ and 7.5 per cent YoY, but margins to decline by 3 bps QoQ and 4 bps YoY.

"Trading gains are expected to be significantly higher QoQ. Loan and deposit growth is likely to be at 1.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively," said Nuvama.

HDFC Bank: Should you buy this stock ahead of Q4 results? Recently, brokerage firm Ventura Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a SOTP-based target price of ₹2,350 (2.8 times FY27E P/BV) over the next 24 months.

"With merger blues behind, there is visibility on recovery of metrics to pre-merger levels. Over FY24-FY27E, HDFC Bank is expected to deliver strong financial growth, with assets under management and deposits growing significantly while improving asset quality and profitability," the brokerage firm said.

