HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week low, down 20% in 2024 so far
HDFC Bank share price has fallen over 20 per cent in 2024 so far, mainly after December quarter earnings.
HDFC Bank share price declined over 2 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, February 14, to hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹1,363.45 on the BSE. HDFC Bank share price opened at ₹1,380.90 against the previous close of ₹1,394 and cracked over 2 per cent to the 52-week low level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started