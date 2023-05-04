HDFC Bank share price hits life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:04 PM IST
HDFC Bank share price may go up to ₹1,770 apiece levels in near term, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Continuing the uptrend on Thursday deals, HDFC Bank share price today climbed to new life-time high of ₹1,722.40 apiece on NSE. Prior to hitting record high on NSE, the private bank stock climbed to its new peak on BSE, hitting intraday high of ₹1,722 per share on BSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×