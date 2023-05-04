Stock market today: Continuing the uptrend on Thursday deals, HDFC Bank share price today climbed to new life-time high of ₹1,722.40 apiece on NSE. Prior to hitting record high on NSE, the private bank stock climbed to its new peak on BSE, hitting intraday high of ₹1,722 per share on BSE.

According to stock market experts, all big private banks including HDFC Bank shares are in bull trend as these banks are expected to witness rise in their business volume due to interest rate pause stance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They said that HDFC Bank share price has given breakout at ₹1,650 and Nifty Bank major is in uptrend and heading for ₹1,770 in near term.

HDFC Bank share price outlook

On reason for rise in HDFC Bank share price, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, “After the interest rate pause decision taken by the RBI, most of the big private banks including HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to report higher business volume in up coming quarters. Hence, HDFC Bank and other private banks are expected to report improved margins in coming quarters that has boosted the morale of stock market bulls."

Saurabh Jain said that all big private bank stocks including HDFC Bank shares are currently a good portfolio stock despite strong upside in recent times.

On technical chart pattern in regard to HDFC Bank shares, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, “HDFC Bank share price has been in uptrend after giving breakout at ₹1,650 apiece levels. The Nifty Bank major is expected to go up to ₹1,770 apiece levels in near term. Those who have HDFC Bank share in their portfolio are advised to hold the banking scrip for ₹1,770 per share target maintaining stop loss at ₹1,650."

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal maintained that fresh buying can be done at current levels for ₹1,770 apiece target maintaining stop loss at ₹1,650.

HDFC Bank posted 19.8 per cent growth year-on-year in net profit to ₹12,047.5 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). Net interest income (NII) jumped by 23.7 per cent to f 23,351.8 crore in the quarter under review. The bank showed healthy growth in deposits and credit, while provisions dropped steeply in Q4. Also, the bank's asset quality continued to be stable.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.