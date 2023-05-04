HDFC Bank share price hits life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?

On technical chart pattern in regard to HDFC Bank shares, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, “HDFC Bank share price has been in uptrend after giving breakout at ₹1,650 apiece levels. The Nifty Bank major is expected to go up to ₹1,770 apiece levels in near term. Those who have HDFC Bank share in their portfolio are advised to hold the banking scrip for ₹1,770 per share target maintaining stop loss at ₹1,650."