Next Story
HDFC Bank share price hits record high; market-cap crosses 14 lakh crore

HDFC Bank share price hits record high; market-cap crosses ₹14 lakh crore

Ankit Gohel

  • HDFC Bank's shares have surged to new heights, reaching 1,837.40 apiece, while its market capitalization has reclaimed the coveted 14 lakh crore mark. In the past one year, HDFC Bank share price has rallied nearly 18%.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation reclaimed 14 lakh crore-mark with today’s gains in share price.

HDFC Bank share price rallied over a percent to hit a fresh record high on Tuesday amid strong buying momentum. HDFC Bank share price touched its life-time high of 1,837.40 apiece on the NSE, gaining 1.8% from previous close.

HDFC Bank shares witnessed a block deal of 21.7 lakh shares on Tuesday, December 3, data from Bloomberg showed. The details of HDFC Bank shares block deal, including the buyers and sellers, are not available. However, according to HDFC Bank’s previous closing price of 1,804.70 apiece, the total value of HDFC Bank block deal would be worth around 392 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank had earlier touched 14.01 lakh crore on November 28, but later slipped below 14 lakh crore mark amid sharp profit-taking in the broader markets.

HDFC Bank Stock Price Trend

HDFC Bank share price has rallied over 5% in one month and more than 12% in three months. The stock of the largest private sector bank in India has gained over 7% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly 18% in one year.

MSCI Rejig

The recent gains HDFC Bank shares were also driven by the MSCI rebalancing, which took effect on November-end. HDFC Bank’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index increased in its latest rebalancing, attracting an estimated $1.9 billion in passive inflows. This adjustment represents the second phase of a planned weightage increase, initially outlined in the MSCI review in August 2024.

HDFC Bank Financials

HDFC Bank reported a 5.3% increase in standalone net profit in the quarter ended September 2024 to 16,821 crore from 15,976 crore in the same period last year. The private lender’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY25 grew by 10% to 30,110 crore from 27,390 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The core net interest margin (NIM) of India's largest private lender by market value was 3.46% on total assets and 3.65% on interest-earning ones in the September quarter, compared to 3.47% and 3.66%, respectively, in the previous June quarter. HDFC Bank's total balance sheet increased to 36,88,100 crore, up from 34,16,300 crore year-on-year.

At 11:20 AM, HDFC Bank shares were trading 1.68% higher at 1,834.90 apiece on the BSE.

